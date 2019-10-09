Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs200 and was traded at Rs87, 400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs87,200 Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs171 and was traded at Rs74,931 against Rs74,760 the last day.

The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs1050 per tola while 10 gram silver also remained unchanged and was traded at Rs900.

In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $7 and was traded at $1505 as compared to the last closing at $1498.