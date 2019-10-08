Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah on Tuesday said that the government cannot be toppled on anyone’s demand.

He said this while talking to the media after inauguration ceremony at ICT Police Facilitation Centre F-6. Referring to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl ur Rehman’s call for anti-government protest campaign ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 and lockdown of Islamabad through sit-in, the minister said those who are launching the protest march are against the country. “The government can’t be toppled over on anyone’s demand. Those who are launching the protest march are against the country,” he said.

He said the timing of Fazl ur Rehman’s sit-in is not appropriate, whereas, the situation during Imran Khan’s sit-in was entirely different. The interior minister warned that Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad’s Red Zone and added no one would be allowed to enter the area to launch a protest. He, however, hoped that Fazlur Rehman will not come to Islamabad on October 27. “I think Fazl ur Rehman will not come to Islamabad on October 27,” he said.

The interior minister praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for being the first prime minister of Pakistan to talk about the state of “Madina.”

“The premier asks ministers what have they done for the Almighty’s people?” he told the media. He also lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying what have people achieved by making him prime minister for three times.

The government has set up special desk to resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis at the facilitation centre. The special counter would offer overseas Pakistanis one-stop solution of their problems including vehicle verification, provision of driving licenses and a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) lodged in any police station. Four more citizen facilitation centres will be established in the capital to ensure speedy redressal of public issues through one window solution, federal minister for interior, Ijaz Shah said.

Inaugurating the special desk for overseas Pakistanis, the minister lauded the efforts of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police for setting up the centre on modern lines. “Materialisation of such initiatives depict that we are moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been strong proponent of public welfare,” he remarked.

He said the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad police were taking several initiatives aimed at public facilitation and resolving their problems instantly.

To a question, he said the ICT police was recruiting more traffic personnel in Islamabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the capital’s roads.

The minister said Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who had been striving to run the country on pattern of Madina state.

He said the government was bringing reforms in seminaries and introducing the syllabus that would help them become a constructive part of the society. “We are just adding the subjects like Maths, Science, English and History in madaris’ syllabus,” Ijaz Shah replied to another question.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari said the special desk for expats was set up in the facilitation centre to ensure swift resolution of the overseas Pakistanis’ issues. The initiative, he said, was taken by the Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the ICT Police.

He said the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation have been deputed at the special desk to establish a strong connectivity among the departments concerned for resolving expats’ complaints on fast-track.

The move was part of the efforts made by the government to facilitate the expatriates, besides encouraging their investments in real estate sector of the country, he added.

Bukhari said the ministry has also drafted the rules for setting up fast-track courts in Islamabad that would help resolve the property disputes of the overseas Pakistanis within months.

Earlier, briefing the participants, Inspector General Islamabad Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that the citizen can take benefit from the established centres of thirteen documents related to police departments.

He said that counter centre established for overseas Pakistani was first one of its kind where complaints of overseas Pakistanis will be addressed.