Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Maryum Aurangzeb on Wednesday stated that the incumbent government is trying to find the solution of public issues in ‘eggs and hens.’

The PML-N leader talked to media in Lahore and affirmed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government has badly failed and it will not get any ‘relief’ from now onwards.

Talking about Azadi March, Maryum Aurangzeb said all parties are supporting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s stance over staging protest against the government and toppling it.