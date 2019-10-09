Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is working on Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy that would focus on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer.

The policy envisages incentives for local manufacturing/assembly of mobile devices which will expectedly shift the focus from import of mobiles in completely built condition to semi-knocked down (SKD) and completely knocked down (CKD) condition. Policy is mainly focusing on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer. The revenue collection through imports will be substituted by import of CKD kits at subsidized duty structure and enhancement of duty on CBU imports, thus making local assembly/manufacturing feasible vis-à-vis imports CBU condition.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Razak Dawood chaired a meeting other day on Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy prepared by Engineering Development Board (EDB) and Ministry of Industries and Production.

The adviser underscored that the draft policy aims to develop and promote mobile devices manufacturing industry of Pakistan as part of Electronic Products Manufacturing Initiative (Make in Pakistan). The policy will attract new investment, generate employment and make Pakistan global player for electronics manufacturing, he added.

He highlighted that draft policy envisages incentives for local manufacturing/assembly of mobile devices, which will expectedly shift the focus from import of mobiles in completely built units to semi-knocked down and completely knocked down condition.

Adviser further underlined that the proposed policy is mainly focusing on employment generation, import substitution and technology transfer. The device collection through imports will be substituted by import of CKD kits at rationalized duty structure and enhancement of duty on CBU imports, thus making local assembly/manufacturing feasible vis a vis imports of mobile devices in CBU conditions. The adviser emphasized that the proposed policy will attract domestic and foreign direct investment in engineering sector (electronic equipment including mobile phone devices). In this regard, the adviser urged the domestic and foreign companies to invest in manufacturing in electronic goods in Pakistan to get high return on their investment. Special Economic Zones are providing technical and financial support through various incentives by granting tax holidays and duty exemptions on parts which are used in manufacturing of mobile phone devices and other electronic goods, he further added.