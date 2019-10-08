Share:

ISLAMABAD-Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday invited joint research proposals from faculty members of Pakistani public and approved private sector universities for funding under Pak-Turk Researchers Mobility Grant Programme.

Six areas have been identified for funding including energy technologies, food technologies, sustainable environmental technologies, material science, smart transportation systems, and robots and smart systems.

The programme is one of the upshots of Turkish-Pakistani cooperation within the scope of internationalisation effort of higher education systems.

It is implemented in Turkey by the Council of Higher Education (CoHE) and in Pakistan by Higher Education Commission to support the academic and research activities.

The objective of this programme is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between Turkish and Pakistani higher education institutions by supporting the mobility of graduate students and academic staff.

Interested applicants must hold a faculty position in HEC recognised public or approved private universities for HEC funding. Pakistani researchers or principal investigators will have to identify the Turkish partner. The application form is available at www.hec.gov.pk/site/ptrg.

Partners from the two sides must simultaneously submit their projects in Pakistan and Turkey. Besides, the partner universities are required to sign Mevlana Exchange Programme Protocol for Turkish side. Maximum one research project can be submitted by one principal investigator for funding.