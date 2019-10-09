Share:

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on October 14 to mark the 276th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department on Wednesday, all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the 14th of October.

The holiday was announced to facilitate people, as large number of pilgrims hailing from various walks of the society throng the last resting place of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to pay their respects.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language. His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.