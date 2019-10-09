Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday asked the Internal Accountability wing to visit police stations in all districts of the province to closely monitor working of the law enforcement officials. The teams of the internal accountability wing would send back their reports to the central police office. The officials found guilty of trespassing from powers, gross negligence, and corrupt practices would be held accountable in the light of the reports prepared by the special teams. The IGP also directed that the cases of sexual abuse and torture on children and women should be assigned to experienced investigators. He said the police must apply forensic science, geo fencing, and modern investigation modules to investigate such cases. The police chief issued these directions while addressing police officers at the central police office on Tuesday. Punjab Additional-IG Ahmed Latif, Inam Ghani, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Rao Sardar, Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhry, Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Ghulam Rasool Zahid, and Lahore CCPO BA Nasir were also present in the meeting.