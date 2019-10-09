Share:

PESHAWAR - The Inter-class Girls Sports Gala got underway at Government City Girls’ College Gulbahar with 105 students taking part in five sports in table tennis, badminton, volleyball, tug-of-war and taekwondo. Government City Girls’ College Principal Shaheen Omar inaugurated the colorful sports gala in the presence of vice principal Shabnam Tabanda, Director Sports Najma Qazi, officials, players and large number of spectators. The Principal said that the purpose of the event is to involve the students in healthy sports activities. “A healthy mind resides in healthy body and participating in sports activities are very important for students to remain fit and healthy.” Keeping students engaged in leisure activities will reduce their tendency toward negative activities, so that their future will be safe and bright. They said that our efforts will be useful to students.