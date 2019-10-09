Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed the ongoing visit of the Sri Lankan team as ‘a defining moment’ in Pakistan cricket.

“It is a history-making moment in Pakistan cricket as the Lankan team has played one-day and T20 international series after a gap of one decade and it is going to have a very positive impact on our national cricket,” he said on Tuesday.

He said it is after a long gap that any team has played two back-to-back series of different formats of the game at Karachi and Lahore, which is a clear indicator that Pakistan cricket is well on the path of resumption of international cricket.

“This Lankan teams tour is of greater significant as the visiting team which met a terrorists attack here in 2009 is again touring Pakistan and it will send a positive message to the other cricket playing countries that things have become conducive as far security is concerned for staging international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.

The former chief selector described the Pak-Lanka series a trust building measure for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. “It is not a ordinary cricket series between the two countries it is a high profile cricket event taking place in Pakistan which will help in restoring the trust of other cricket playing nations of the world to Pakistan,” he added.

“The successful tour of the Lankan side will not only pave the way for the return of international cricket to Pakistan and will also add to the confidence and morale of our majority of our players who have played first time in their own backyard,” he said. The former Test cricketer acknowledged the hard work and continuous efforts of the PCB for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. “PCB stood firm on its stance of having cricket in Pakistan and it pleaded country’s case at all the international forums in a very professional and positive manner and finally got the support of their old and trusted friend the Lankan board for making this tour possible,” he said.

Inzamam was of the view that return of the international cricket will serve the cause of cricket in Pakistan, especially at the youth level as the young generation will be getting big inspiration by seeing foreign teams playing in Pakistan. “I appreciate the Lankan side for visiting Pakistan and I value their gesture to support the cause of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.”

He said the present regime of the PCB deserves praise for ensuring the return of international cricket to Pakistan. Inzamam expressed the hope that after the visit of Lankan side, the other teams of the world will be touring Pakistan in due course of time to lend support to Pakistan cricket whose cricket suffered a lot in previous one decade by playing its all cricket commitments at natural venues.