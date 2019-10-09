Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) senior politician Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday submitted an application with the chief commissioner of Islamabad for carrying out anti-government protest campaign ‘Azadi March’ and a possible sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

In the written application, the opposition party JUI-F has maintained that the party owns the “democratic and constitutional” right of holding protests.

It further says that under the leadership of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, a large number of party workers will participate in the long march.

The party has further asked the local administration to ensure provision of essential security measures for the demonstrators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies have been strongly opposing the proposed ‘Azadi March’ by the opposition rivals.

Two main opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have so far expressed political and moral support for the proposed long march.

Later, in his talk to the media, JUI-F’s Haideri said that the party has decided to allow everyone to join the long march except teenagers less than 18 years of age.