MIRPUR (AJK)-Lauding the valour of Kashmiris living along the Line of Control (LoC), General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir, Raja Masadiq Khan, said that the citizens living near the LoC are serving as the first line of defence for Pakistan.

Addressing a well-attended gathering of party workers at Haveli, AJK’s town close to the Line of Control here, the PTI general secretary said, “The Pakistani government is fully aware of the problems and sufferings faced by the citizens living in this highly volatile area”. He said that it was due to the great sacrifices of these people that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Insaf Health Card for sixty thousand residents living along the Line of Control.

To protect people in emergencies, he said that PM Khan had ordered a special grant of Rs3 billion for the construction of strong bankers at the Line of Control, which, he said, is the true manifestation of the Pakistani PM’s love for the people of Kashmir. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir would announce a huge relief package for the people of the region if voted to power. “If Almighty Allah gives the PTI an opportunity, we will not only remove the deprivation of the people of affected areas but will also change their destiny”, he expressed the resolve.

Referring to the Holy Quran he said, “Allah, almighty does not change the condition of a nation unless it changes its own”. Terming youth as future of the country Mr. Khan invited the youth to become part and parcel of the change the PTI has been working and craving for. He stressed the need for educating women folk about the prevailing injustices and rampant corruption in the region. “Make your women aware of the politics and drawbacks of this system so that they too can help us to bring an end to this unjust system and corrupt mafia”, he said adding that there was no justice in the courts today, whereas Police stations have turned into torture cells. The entire system he said has rotten to the core. A mere change he said was not enough but complete overhauling of the entire system was needed to bring the desired change.

He said that the PTI has fought a long battle against nepotism and dynastic politics in Pakistan and now it turned to free AJK from this menace that has badly damaged the socio-political development and economic growth in the region. Highlighting the lacunas in the region’s current political system he said, “There is no opportunity for young people except for a few politicians and families”.

Referring to rising tensions and massive Indian Army deployment at the Line of Control, Raja Masadiq Khan said that there is a dire need that Kashmir dispute should be resolved through peaceful means.

Speaking on the occasion Engineer Aamir Nazir, said, that he along with his colleagues would continue their efforts to make PTI a popular and public party. Shahab Altaf Rathore said that the change would start from Haveli and PTI would overturn all the traditional towers. Deputy General Secretary Sardar Murtaza Ahmed while addressing the gathering said that PTI Azad Kashmir was like a bouquet of different flowers representing different communities. “We want to teach people ideological politics to rid the upcoming generations of hate mongers”, Deputy General Secretary Qazi, PTI UK Leader Basharat Saleem, Secretary Information Sardar Ershad Mahmud were also present in the meeting.