Our staff reporter

PESHAWAR

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not in any way allow Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take out a rally and reach Islamabad to stage a sit-in on October 27, vowed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday.

KP Chief Minister while formally inaugurating Diabetic Mobile Clinic under “D-talk and Insulin for Life Program” for the diagnosis, screening and treatment of diabetic patients, said using children of Madrassas against state is a crime and it is responsibility of the state to ensure that our children are not used for political interests.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced long march against the government without identifying issues, the CM said and added he is using religious card to muster political strength against the state which is beyond comprehension.

He asserted that such kind of protest holds no ground and is an attempt to destabilize the ongoing democratic process in the country, which cannot be allowed to take place in any case.

The chief minister maintained ‘Fazl’s protest is beyond reason’. “PTI protested for a purpose and it was electoral rigging in four constituencies and Panama scandal, while on the other hand Fazl is only exploiting religious sentiments of people for his own political gain,” he added.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was opposing madrassa reforms because children of these seminaries would now be able to receive modern education and would not be used for political purposes in future.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working fast on seminaries reforms. “After madrassa reforms, students of madrassas will not be used for political purposes as they have been in the past. The children of the madrassas are also our children, we will bring them into the national mainstream and pay close attention to them,” he said.

Bangash said the government would provide advanced scientific education and facilities to the students of the seminaries so that the students of the seminaries could also serve the country and become enable citizen.

“Children of the madrassas have right to join any field of their choice like engineer, doctor and will play their full role in serving the country.”

He said madrassa reforms and mainstreaming education standards of religious seminaries was among the top priorities of PTI government. “Government is committed to uplift the standard of madrassa. All seminaries will have to register themselves with the federal and provincial education ministry in order to bring them in the national mainstream,” he added.

He said that government wanted to eradicate class-based education system and introduce uniform curriculum in the education sector.