PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the insertion of a clause in the matrimonial agreement (Nikah Form) of a couple to guide them with respect to child birth control and a booklet in this regard has already been published.

This was stated by KP Population Welfare Additional Secretary Dildar Mohammad while highlighting the achievements of the department during first year of the PTI government in the province. Technical Population Welfare Director Dr Naila and Director General (DG) Fazal Rabi were also present on the occasion.

The speakers said that during financial year 2018-19, the department had provided family planning-related medicines and services to over one million couples while 0.4 million ordinary patients were provided medicines free of cost.

They further said that with the cooperation of Population Welfare Centers, the department had organised 6,049 satellite camps in far-flung areas of the province where the people were provided free contraceptives and other medicines while 3,312 extension camps were also organised with the cooperation of mobile service centers.

Similarly, a Population Welfare Training Institute (PWTI) was also established to provide training to officers and non-technical staff of the department, they informed.

Similarly, they added, the department remained busy throughout the year in educating people on family planning while nearly 10,000 meetings and seminars were also organised with clerics and public representatives to remove different kinds of misconceptions from the minds of people in this regard.

For the inclusion of health hygiene as a subject in textbooks, the department was working in close coordination with the Higher and Secondary Education Departments, they concluded.