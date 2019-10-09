Share:

The Karachi police have apprehended a suspected target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who has confessed to killing more than a hundred people.

The law enforcers arrested Abdul Salam from Nishter Road and seized a hand grenade, a .222 rifle, a handgun and a stolen motorbike from him, East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said at a press conference.

The 45-year-old suspect confessed to have killed 111 people during interrogation, the officer said. He said Salam was involved in the killing of two army personnel, one navy official, eight policemen, doctors, government employees and women. SSP Mahesar said the alleged hitman was arrested on a tip-off. He said Salam forayed into the notorious world of targeted killings by murdering a worker of the rival political party, MQM-Haqiqi, in 1994.

Salam is accused of killing one activist of the Pakistan Peoples Party, 14 of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and 11 workers of the MQM-Haqiqi. He also allegedly killed 57 people, suspecting them of tipping off the police, besides raping and murdering five girls.

SSP Mahesar said the suspect was also involved in the May 12, 2007 carnage in Karachi. He said Salam, along with members of Orangi Town Sector’s death squad, had fired on a private TV channel’s building at Guru Mandar and went spraying bullets on to Numaish roundabout, killing three people. He was first arrested in 1998 and released on parole in 2004, according to the police. The suspect went underground after being released on parole. He was again arrested during a police encounter in the Gulberg area in 2014, but once again went into hiding after getting bail from a court.

SSP Mahesar said that several of Salam’s accomplices have been killed in shootouts with the police.

The officer said the high-profile suspect is also an employee at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.