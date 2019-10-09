Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s march will neither paralyse the government nor bring any kind of storm.

“JUI-F’s plan to plunge the country into instability is actually an enmity against the nation,” he said while talking to the media after meeting with PTI former general secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The governor said that Maulana’s own allies were advising him against staging any sit-in and even public won’t support the protesters. “This is high time we show solidarity with Kashmiris instead of adhering to politics of division,” he observed.

The governor acknowledged that protest was the constitutional right of every citizen but noted that Maulana was talking about chaos and anarchy even before the protest. “The government will not let anyone take law into their own hands”, he said and added that no patriotic Pakistani will support Maulana’s sit in as the planned move was merely a tool to spread anarchy and chaos. He affirmed that government was ready to tackle protest march and said that opposition will get nothing but disappointment.

Responding to a question, Ch Sarwar assured that Kartarpur corridor project will be inaugurated in November, regardless of the high tension with neighbouring country. “We welcome Ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh’s decision to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inaugural ceremony. Sikhs around the world are standing in support of historical Kartarpur project,” he said.

Also, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of new Nestle Pakistan PET juice plant to be set up with a cost of 220 million dollars, Sarwar expressed his gratitude to the business community saying they play a vital role in country’s economic growth. “We assure investors all around the world, who wish to invest in Pakistan, that they will be provided with security and every other facility,” he assured.

Also, Finland Ambassador to Pakistan Harry Kumaranan called on Governor Punjab at Governor House. Bilateral relations and promotion of trade between both countries were discussed in meeting.