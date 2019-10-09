Share:

LAHORE - MoU signing ceremony was held in Chief Minister’s Office for the renovation of underpasses of provincial capital with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as the chief guest. DG LDA Usman Mouzam and Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL Syed Mazhar Hussain signed the MoU document for the beautification and uplifting of 19 underpasses which will be completed in 90 days by the PTCL.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that underpasses will be highlighted with the national services of personalities under which these underpasses have been attributed by their names.

The underpasses will have distinctive status. Like PTCL, other institutions should also play their role for the beautification and progress of cities.

He said that special attention has been given for the beautification of cities in Punjab and added that public welfare projects will be completed through public-private partnership

The public-private partnership based projects have proved successful in the whole of the world but unluckily this was not given much attention in the past, he added. He said that Punjab Public-Private Authority has been constituted for public-private partnership.

Mazhar Hussain said that it is a matter of pride for the PTCL to extend cooperation to the LDA for the beautification of Lahore and added that PTCL will continue to play its role for further beautifying the provincial metropolis. Earlier, PTCL officials called on the Chief Minister and briefed him about the renovation of underpasses. Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, DG LDA, Syed Mazhar Hussain and others were present on the occasion.