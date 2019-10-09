National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials raided the house of Chief Minister Sindh s adviser Ijaz Jakhrani s home in Karachi on late Tuesday night.

READ MORE: India planning to attack on Azad Kashmir: Masood

Ijaz Jakhrani is being investigated by NAB in assets beyond means case. The NAB officials confiscated some files and documents during the raid on Ijaz Jakhrani s home.

On the other hand, a large numbers of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) workers and leaders, including Saeed Ghani, reached Ijaz Jakhrani s resident after getting information about the raid.