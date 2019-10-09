Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to send a fresh questionnaire to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif instead of visiting his residence for cross-questioning. The NAB, earlier, had decided to send a combined investigation team to interrogate former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence in Model Town. Now, the senior politician will be asked to fill the questionnaire. A source on Tuesday told The Nation that the anti-corruption authority will send a detailed questionnaire to Shehbaz during this week. The opposition leader will be bound to send back the questionnaire with written replies before the deadlines. The former chief minister will be questioned about his ‘assets’ and the alleged irregularities in the Lahore Waste Management Company. In February, Shehbaz Sharif was released after the Lahore High Court granted him ‘post-arrest’ bail in two different cases including Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills. During the last couple of months, Shehbaz was summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog but he could not appear before the investigators due to health-related issues.