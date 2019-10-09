Share:

ISLAMABAD - With an aim to facilitate in rehabilitation of affectees of earthquake-hit areas of AJK, tents and ration were distributed by the Pakistan Navy.

Moreover, in order to extend allout support to the under-privileged classes, the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the Aga Khan Hospital, established free medical camp at Jati, Thatta District, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy.

A Pakistan Navy team along with trucks carrying relief goods including tents, cooking oil, sugar, flour reached villages of Dhoke Jarar and Dhoke Gujar of Mirpur, AJK and distributed the ration among the populace of the area. A medical team of qualified doctors along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the free medical camp established at Jati. The team provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Jati and adjoining areas. Besides providing medical treatment, free medicines were also provided to the patients. More than 1800 patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.