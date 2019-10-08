Share:

Attock-The Tehsil Municipal Administration with the assistance of district government would soon launch crackdown against as many as 8 unregistered and fake housing societies operating in revenue limits of tehsil Hassanabdal.

Assistant commissioner Hassnabdal Adnan Anjum Raja while talking to newsmen here on Tuesday said that the district administration has already issued list of the housing societies operating in the area and informed the general public to be aware of the fraudulent moves and think before purchasing plots in these housing societies.

Raja said that show cause notices had already been issued to the owners of those housing societies, who had not fulfilled the legal requirements of the housing department, to get themselves registered with the department.

He added that these housing societies includes ZM International mozza Hassar, Kohistan enclave, Twin star builders, Nust city, Khyber city mozza Gheershen and Wah township mozza Dallu.

Responding a question, he said that after February 14, 2005, development authorities were given authority to register housing societies but in those areas where development authorities did not exist, Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMO) had been authorised in this regard. Responding to another question, he said that committees headed by the DCOs concerned were also constituted to help TMOs in technical evaluation of the housing societies.

He also announced that action would also be taken against the owners of those housing societies where development work had not been completed or any other requirement such as allocation of land for social work was not fulfilled. He said that notices had been issued to the housing societies to stop advertisement and close their site offices but the housing societies did not respond positively to the civic body. He said the operation against unauthorised housing societies would continue in revenue limits of the city.