ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary opposition parties are all set to register strong protest, if recently restored MNA Qasim Khan Suri chairs the upcoming national assembly session as deputy speaker. The main opposition parties (PPP-P, PML-N and JUI-F) are mulling a strong protest in the upcoming national assembly if Qasim Khan Suri chairs the proceedings, background discussions with opposition parties lawmakers reveals. The Supreme Court other day restored Qasim Khan Suri as MNA, as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had de-notified him. President Arif Alvi may summon the national assembly before the announced ‘Azadi March’ of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The opposition in the house would argue that the deputy speaker had been de-notified so as per rules and regulations fresh election of deputy speaker should be conducted without any delay. However, the government side would defend him as deputy speaker of the national assembly. Speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser, the sources said, might himself defend Qasim Khan Suri by sharing rules and procedure on the subject. The opposition had already blamed PTI’s government for avoiding the elections of deputy speaker and suspending the last national assembly (15th national assembly session) abruptly. As the last proceeding chair by former speaker Syed Fakhar Imam was abruptly prorogued without taking a single agenda item. Last session of the national assembly, according to the schedule, was prorogued one day before the schedule decided in a business advisory meeting.