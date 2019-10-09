Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties on Tuesday decided to remain on the same page in the upcoming anti-government protest organized by JUI-F in Islamabad on October 27.

However, they are yet to reach any consensus either to join the JUI-F sit-in or not.

After the Rehbar Committee meeting, JUI-F senior leader Akram Khan Durrani informed at a press conference that all the opposition were on the same page saying that they were united to get rid of the present government.

He further said that the entire nation was on the protest against the alleged failed policies of the government saying that the people wanted to get rid of the government.

He elaborated that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was an old and intelligent politician saying that he was not doing politics on the name of religion. He said that their protest against the government would be peaceful one.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the government was doing ‘backdoor legislation’ while ignoring the CPEC ordinance in the Parliament.

ANP senior leader Mian Iftikhar said that they would join the JUI-F protest in Islamabad saying that they were united only to oust the prime minister.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Baber said that they were all united and would remain united.

Many leaders of the opposition parties including PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Baber, he PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal and the ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain participated in the Rehbar Committee meeting.

The sources in JUI-F told The Nation that all the opposition parties in the committee will take part in the protest against the government on October 27 in Islamabad.