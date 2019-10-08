Share:

Rawalpindi-To ensure commuters’ safety in the federal capital, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has issued around 6,394 fitness certificates to public service vehicles (PSV) during ongoing year.

As many as 3,471 PSVs were also issued route permits during said period to facilitate the local traveller to reach their respective destination without any hindrance, an official source in ITA told APP on Tuesday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, he said, the Secretary ITA, Kamran Cheema, along with Motor Vehicle Examiner and Traffic Police had carried out inspection of PSVs randomly across the city.

Particularly, the vehicles found overloaded with passengers, were being booked under relevant provisions of law, he added.

Taking notice of high fares being charged by the transporters all the bus terminals were warned strictly to display the fare charts at prominent places, the official said.

To ensure the safety of children in the city, strong vigilance was being made for removal of CNG cylinders from all PSVs plying on roads.