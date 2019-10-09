Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests.

The prime minister who is on a two-day visit to Beijing will also meet with Chairman of the National People's Congress today, besides attending the closing ceremony of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019.

A day earlier, PM Imran held bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting revolved primarily around the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership. During the meeting, Pakistan and China, both agreed to strengthen socio-economic ties, along with signing a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Chinese PM Li reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s issues of core national interest, an official press release said.

PM Imran emphasised that expeditious completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects was the foremost priority of his government.

He maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Premier Li was also apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.