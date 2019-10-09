Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has called a party meeting today on (Wednesday) to hold consultations with senior party leadership over host of issues, including the proposed lockdown of Islamabad.

The meeting will be held at party chief’s Model Town residence. According to party spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, issues related to country’s economy will also come under discussion at this meeting.

It may be recalled here that PML-N wants broader consultations with all the opposition parties on the long march of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on the platform of APC. It also wants the planned march postponed by one month in order to buy time to mobilize the party workers.

PPP also seems reluctant to join the protest at this moment. It is also opposed to the idea of staging a long sit-in in Islamabad. PML-N sources said that no major decision on the long march was expected in Wednesday’s meeting, to be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.