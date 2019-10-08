Share:

Ally Brooke wants to record more Spanish songs

LOS ANGELES- Ally Brooke wants to release more Spanish-language music.

The former Fifth Harmony member is currently working on her debut solo album, and after teaming up with Kris Kross Amsterdam and Messiah on the Latin tracks ‘Vámonos’, she is keen to record more tracks in the language to pay homage to her Mexican roots.

In a clip from FUSE’s upcoming ‘Made from Scratch’ series, she teased: ‘’I’m constantly working on my craft and working on other things too ... an eventual tour, and I’m working on album right now ... different collaborations. ‘’I’m so excited - you know some of the collabs that I have!’’ Ally’s aunt Diana then asks her: ‘’Are you going to do Tejano?!’’To which she replied: ‘’I would love to eventually, auntie!

‘’I would love to do even more songs in Spanish.’’

Ally - who is currently competing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ - previously spoke about how ‘’proud’’ she is of her family’s culture.

Hailey wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh

LOS ANGELES - Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress was designed by Virgil Abloh.

The model drafted in the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection to help her create her ‘’dream dress’’, which featured unique embroidery.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘’virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your offwhite team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation (sic)’’ Hailey posted a picture of her and Justin, her beautiful dress on fully display including the words ‘’til death do us part’’ embroidered at the end of the train.

Virgil also shared a picture of the gown, captioning it: ‘’when haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a ‘’yes’’ too. love you guys since time, for time (sic)’’

Justin and Hailey exchanged vows front of around 150 guests - including Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith - in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel.