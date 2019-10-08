Share:

RAWALPINDI - The food branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 20 notices to food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions during last two days.

According to RCB Food Branch, 31 food outlets were checked and the teams collected 18 food samples which were sent to lab for quality test while fines were also imposed on rules violators. The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer conducted surprise visits of different markets including Saddar, Allahabad, Peshawar Road and other areas and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items at food outlets.

In order to ensure supply of quality food items to the residents, he said, the teams were conducting raids at food outlets in different areas on daily basis.

The fines were also being imposed on the stall holders and vendors for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.

The raids would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.