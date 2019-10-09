Share:

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report about illegal marriage halls and encroachments in the metropolis Karachi.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the Sindh Building Control Authority director general and Karachi’s commissioner to present a detailed report about the illegal marriage halls and the mega shopping malls that were causing traffic jam in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary directed to raze all illegal constructions on footpaths, parks and sewerage lines. He said that the even Sindh government had removed its offices at National Museum of Pakistan. Shah also ordered to demolish illegal constructions and medical stores from outside the hospital to ease traffic flow. He also directed to remove TV, internet cables from K-Electric’s infrastructures.

Earlier on February 2, Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Iftikhar Qaimkhani, had sought list of buildings, wedding halls and other structures built illegally in the city so timely action could be taken against them.

The DG SBCA had directed the officials to finalize and submit the list by Feb 4, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The SBCA director general had first summoned the list from officials on Jan 22, but his orders fell on deaf ears.