Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has come down hard on his players after the T20 series loss against Sri Lanka , terming it as an eye-opener.

“Losing is never good, especially against the second-leg Sri Lankan team, which is without their major players and it’s an eye-opener for us.” We can see deficiencies in every department: bowling, batting and particularly the way we got out against spin, and also our death bowling,” Misbah said ahead of the third and last T20 against Sri Lanka today (Wednesday).