Share:

Sri Lanka win last T20 international by 13 runs and whitewash Pakistan in the three match T20 international series held at Lahore.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka had elected to bat first. In their allocated 20 overs, Sri Lanka managed to score 147 for the loss of seven wickets. The Sri Lankan innings revolved around middle order batsman Fernanado who scored 78 of 48 balls.

In reply, Pakistan started the chase of 148 runs but opening batsman Fakhar Zaman got out on a duck. Baber Azam and Haris Sohail steadied the ship with a partnership of 75 runs but as soon as Baber Azam and Haris Sohail got out in quick succession, no other batsman could settle properly and eventually the team could only manage 134 runs and fell short of 13 runs.