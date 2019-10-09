Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stated that the process of reforms is underway at a rapid pace in the province and added some of the elements are trying to influence over the process.

In an interaction with Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Kiani on Wednesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said 21st century is an era of digitalization and it is necessary to take steps on modern line to meet the challenge.

Bothe the leader discussed the country’s current political situation and performance of the government.

Expressing his views in the meeting, the governor said the provincial government is trying its best to serve the people of Punjab and to provide them relief despite the difficult economic conditions.

On the occasion, Aamir Kiani said Punjab always played an important role in the country’s politics and the corrupt people will not be provided any shelter.

The PTI secretary-general said even people of Punjab desire for strong accountability of those who had looted national kitty.

Earlier in the month of August, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had also met the governor to discuss matters of mutual interest and other political issues.

“People of Pakistan are with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and have rejected the opposition,” said Punjab governor.

He had lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the welfare of people. Punjab governor assured to fulfill the promise of ‘New Pakistan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.