ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 160.20 points (0.48 %) to close at 33,476.62 points.

A total of 243,025,330 shares were traded compared to the trade of 392,157,620 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.907 billion compared to Rs10.113 billion during last trading day.

Out of 388 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase, 243 companies registered decrease whereas15 companies remained stable in trading.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 21,568,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.48, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,629,000 and price per share of Rs15.33 and Pak Elektron with a volume of 13,305,000 and price per share of Rs19.06.