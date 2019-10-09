Share:

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has directed the management of Telecom Foundation (TF) to also establish TF schools in rural areas of the country.

The Federal Minister for IT gave this direction during his visit to Telecom Foundation Complex on Wednesday. The Federal Minister was accompanied by Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui. Manager Director (MD) Telecom Foundation briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the working and functioning of Telecom Foundation.

He apprised the Federal Minister for IT that Telecom Foundation is running TF schools in twelve cities of the country where quality education is being imparted to children. The Managing Director TF also apprised the Federal Minister about future plans of Telecom Foundation.

The Federal Minister appreciated the TF school system and gave direction for setting up of TF schools also in rural areas of the country. The Federal Minister for IT ensured full support from Ministry of IT to Telecom Foundation. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for IT Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also visited Pak Datacom head office.