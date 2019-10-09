Share:

LAHORE - A certificate and driving licence distribution ceremony for 600 Tevta trainees who were trained in driving by the traffic police was held at Alhamra Hall I on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Minister for Industries and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal as chief guest. Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique, Uber Pakistan GM Saad Naveed Pall and Lahore CTO Malik Liaqat and COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana also attended amongst others.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that Tevta was making progress towards realization of PM Imran Khan’s dream of empowering youth to earn a respectable living. He said that Tevta’s new vision, quality education, demand driven skills and job placement both locally and abroad, was a step in the right directed.

The minister said the government will encourage the skilled and educated youth by providing loans up to Rs3 million on easy terms. He said that four technical universities were being set up in the province for provision of quality technical education. He said that an investment of one billion dollar in form of factories in Faisalabad Economic Zone was in the offing and it would generate a great number of jobs for the youth.

Addressing the ceremony, Ali Salman said Tevta had a limited capacity when he took it over. He said he gave Tevta a new vision, which focused on quality training, demand driven courses and job placement both locally and internationally. He said that the ceremony was an outcome of this approach where drivers were given quality training by Traffic Police and suitable ones were being picked by Uber under its policy of economic opportunity generation.