ATTOCK - The Tehsil Municipal Administration with the assistance of district government will soon launch crackdown on eight unregistered and fake housing societies operating in the revenue limits of tehsil Hassanabdal.

Assistant commissioner Hassnabdal Adnan Anjum Raja revealed while talking to newsmen here on Tuesday. The AC said that the district administration has already issued list of the housing societies operating in the area and informed the general public to be aware of the fraudulent moves and think before purchasing plots at these housing societies. Mr Raja said that show-cause notices have already been issued to owners of these housing societies, who had not fulfilled legal requirements of the housing department, to get themselves registered with the department. He added that these housing societies include ZM International Mauza Hassar, Kohistan Enclave, Twin Star Builders, Nust City, Khyber city Mauza Gheershen and Wah Township Mauza Dallu. Responding to a question, he said that after February 14, 2005, development authorities were given authority to register housing societies but in those areas where development authorities do not exist, the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) have been authorized in this regard. Responding to another question, the AC said that committees headed by the DCOs concerned were also constituted to help TMOs in technical evaluation of the housing societies.

He also announced that action would also be taken against owners of those housing societies where developmental work has not been completed or any other requirement such as allocation of land for social work has not been fulfilled.

He said that notices have been issued to the housing societies to stop advertisement and close their site offices but the housing societies did not respond positively to the civic body. He said the operation against unauthorized housing societies would continue in revenue limits of the city.