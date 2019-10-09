Share:

LAHORE - A 65-year-old man was killed after being stuck in underpass in Mughalpura police precincts on Tuesday, rescue workers said. The man was identified by police as Zaheer. An eyewitness told the police that the man was sitting on top of a mini-truck when he got stuck in the underpass. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family and were investigating the incident. In another incident, a 28-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of an under-construction house in Mustafabad. Rescue workers said Ghulam Mustafa was working on the rooftop of an under-construction building when he slipped and fell on the road. The labourer sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to a hospital.