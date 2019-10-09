Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Chief Minister for Environment, Law & Coastal Development and Spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Government of Sindh has decided to build another modern park in the centre of the city. This will be a major step in reducing environmental pollution. The advisor said, while visiting the Kidney Hill Park, that Urban Forest Park will be planted papaya, guava, mango, coconut and palm trees along with a maximum of half trees. He said that this park will give a good recreation but also help in the eradication of environmental pollution.

Secretary Environment Khan Mahar, Commissioner KMC were also present.