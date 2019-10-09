Share:

Lahore PR - Hundreds of drawing staff employed in Wapda held a national conference today at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA and demanded to raise the pay scales of drawing staff commensurate with price hike alike other categories of staff ministerial, line and grid jobs.

Union leaders also demanded to raise avenue of promotion for those had not been promoted for longer year. Thereafter, the workers held protest rally in support of their demands and condemned the proposed privatisation of LESCO, IESCO and Guddu thermal power house.