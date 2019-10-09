Share:

LAHORE - A four-member World Bank delegation, led by Global Director Sameh Naguib, called on Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and held discussion about the provision of technical assistance for the construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The minister briefed the delegation about the progress made in the Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He said in addition to the construction of three and five marla houses, high-rise buildings will also be constructed in big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

The World Bank technical assistance will be welcomed in this regard, he added.

A detailed briefing was given to World Bank delegation about different methods of collaboration with the private sector for the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

The delegation was also apprised about proposed amendments in building bylaws of different government institutions. The delegation assured that prospects of technical assistance will be deliberated upon and added that different options could be considered.