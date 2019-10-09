Share:

Karachi - The World Wide Fund-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), agreeing to collaborate on various environment-related issues.

In a signing ceremony held at the university campus, the Director General of the WWF-Pakistan Mr Hammad Naqi Khan told the SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh that it was an honor for his organization that it would jointly work with the institution of the great historical importance where the great Muslim leaders of the region, including the Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah studied.

The WWF-Pakistan will engage the SMIU students in various research, environmental awareness and capacity building initiatives. The SMIU and the WWF-Pakistan will organize seminars on environment related topics.

The partnership includes to develop outline of a curriculum, covering key environmental and biodiversity conservation issues of Pakistan to supplement existing course offered at SMIU. The WWF-Pakistan will engage its experts as the visiting faculty and guest speakers to deliver lectures on environmental science, biodiversity, and conservation. The officials from the SMIU and WWF-Pakistan also witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.