ISLAMABAD - The Koral police on Thursday reunited four-year-old girl with his family who went missing from its area, a police spokesman said.

According to details, the police received a phone call that four-year-old Ghazala Ijaz had been missing from Ashraf Town area following which SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted a special team to trace him.

The team headed by DSP Qasim Naizi including Station House Officer of Koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood and others started efforts to trace the girl and finally succeeded.

The police reunited the girl with her family. Her parents thanked the police team for extraordinary efforts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated this performance of the police team.