Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Chontra, R.A.Bazaar and Westridge Police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer launched crackdown and arrested five persons and recovered illegal weapons.

including three Kalashnikov, two 9 MM and 30 bore pistols, and huge quantity of rounds of different bores from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said that the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.