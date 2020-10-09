Share:

LAHORE - Over 725 government colleges have received more than 1,25,000 admission applications so far from students across Punjab through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) web portal developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED).

Over 40,000 applications are submitted for F.A, 31,000 for ICS, 28,000 for Pre-Medical, 13,000 for Pre-Engineering, and 8,000 for ICOM. Furthermore, 68% applications for Pre-Medical are submitted by female students while 63% have been submitted in Computer Sciences by male students. OCAS is a repository for students to apply online in government colleges across Punjab without physically visiting the institute. Moreover, this has given students from far-fetched areas to apply online and save time.

while ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists. OCAS offers 24/7 access to students to apply and remain updated regarding college admissions. Students can access college brochures that are available online, and track the status of admission applications through the desired college website. OCAS is currently receiving applications for Intermediate.