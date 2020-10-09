Share:

Director General (IC) Ministry of Human Rights Hassan Ali Mangi on Friday said the society should follow the guidelines and teachings of Islam in order to treat children with love and care.

Addressing a seminar on the 7th session of campaign against child abuse here at Sabzi Mandi area and I-9, he highlighted the child rights and preventive measures as how to protect children from child abuse.

He said that the parents, society and the government should play their vital role to provide a safe environment for the growth of children.

Participants were enlightened to encourage children to speak out whenever they feel uncomfortable with anyone whether it’s the peer, family or someone at school, he added.

On the occasion, the participant were briefed about newly passed bill of domestic labour under Schedule 1 of the Employment of Children Act 1991.

The participants were encouraged to report cases on any kind of Child Abuse on the Ministry’s helpline 1099 which is easily accessible to everyone.