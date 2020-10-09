Share:

Peshawar - In the wake of tribal districts’ merger in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that last two years had been very challenging for Planning and Development (P&D) Department but due to effective strategy, all challenges had been met effectively and a network of development projects had been laid in the tribal districts.

He expressed these views along with Secretary P&D Department Humayun Khan while briefing media on the two-year performance of planning department. Kamran Bangash said the department was the first institution in the country to automate the entire system by launching Planning Commission Form Management System (PCFMS), which would promote digitalization in other departments, besides saving time and ensuring better monitoring of the projects.

Secretary P&D Department Humayun Khan said that four provincial development working party meetings would be held this month so that development projects could be approved and completed before the end of financial year.

During Corona situation, he said, the P&D Department submitted several reports to the provincial government on real picture of the economy and made suggestions for overcoming the difficult situation, including Corona coping strategy and economic recovery plan (Azm-e-Nau). Under the programme, 43 measures hd been taken in 9 sectors at a cost of Rs.29 billion which would help revive economy, Humayun Khan said.

He said under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) for development of tribal districts, Rs.24 billion were spent during financial year 2019-20. Under the 10-year strategy, work would be done under the AIP for the first three years. He said P&D had also launched GIS system to check actual position of development projects which helped in viewing the geographical position of the projects and decision making.

Humayun said the P&D Department had formulated a comprehensive framework for effective planning of the Annual Development Programme. The Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate of P&D had prepared 2666 reports regarding evaluation and monitoring of development projects in the last two years, he added.

The P&D Secretary further said that work was also underway on major projects in the merged districts. “In North Waziristan, 16,000 acres of barren land is being made cultivable at a cost of Rs.3.3 billion. Similarly, Rs.8 billion were being spent on Tal Mir Ali Road and Rs.3.2 billion on an integrated livestock system.” He said that opening of Torkham Border for 24/7 trade saved the federal government Rs.42 billion.

On the occasion SACM Kamran Bangash said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan all disparities and deprivations of the merged districts were being addressed. He said the Chief Minister personally monitored development projects of the merged districts and received briefing from concerned authorities on a daily basis. He said the P&D Department was successfully moving ahead in with an improved strategy to bring development in the merged areas.