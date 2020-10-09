Share:

LAHORE - The 977th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, concluded peacefully on Thursday night amid strict security measures. Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the Urs arrangements. Ulema and Mashaikh prayed for development, prosperity and unity of the country.Thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the shrine to pay homage to the saint for his services for Islam. He is best known for his scholarly work on Sufism titled ‘Kashf-al-Mahjub’ (Unveiling of the Hidden).

A Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Samaa continued on all three days of the Urs. Philanthropists distributed free food among devotees.

The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department distributed free milk among devotees. An official of the Auqaf Department said that the milk distribution points have been a tradition since 1962.

Milkmen in large numbers from Bund Road, Shahdara, Walled City and Harbanspura areas bring milk to the shrine for free distribution among devotees.

The Lahore Waste Management Company said it had made extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the Urs and placed additional waste containers, handcarts and water coolers on the premises. The City Traffic Police deployed five DSPs, 43 inspectors, 55 patrolling officers and 541 wardens under the supervision of SP Traffic City Division. The concluding dua was led by Khateeb Data Darbar mosque Muhammad Ramazan Sialvi, in which Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah DG Aquaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Khalid Mehmood Sindhu and a large number of devotees participated.