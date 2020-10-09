Share:

LAHORE - Prime Min­ister’s Adviser on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi called on Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch on Thursday to offer condolence on the demise of JI leader Abdul Ghaffar Aziz. The overall political situation and matter related to religious harmony also came under discussion on the occasion. Maulana Ashrafi paid tribute to the services of late Ghaffar for Islam and Pakistan. Later, JI leader addressed the workers of the party from the four provinc­es and highlighted the need to organise the masses on the platform of the JI, the only party which was capable of transforming Pakistan into a real Islamic wel­fare state. A delegation of the traders also held meeting with Baloch and discussed the overall issues facing the community.