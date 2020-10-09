Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at CPEC Authority office in Islamabad on Thursday. Adviser to CM Salman Shah and others also attended the meeting.

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt-Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa gave a detailed briefing to the participants and stated the speed of work on CPEC projects had been further accelerated while this expansive initiative had given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan while CPEC was a momentous multi-billion dollars initiative of development and prosperity. This trailblasing project will strengthen the national economy, he added. Usman Buzdar remarked the CPEC would bring remarkable improvements in the industrial and agriculture sectors of the province.

“China’s marvellous development is a role model for us and the Pakistani economy will also be developed by benefitting from Chinese technology,” he said. The CM announced that model dairy farms will be established in Mianwali, Sahiwal and DG Khan, besides setting up technology parks in different economic zones in Punjab.

The chief minister also appreciated the efforts put forth by Asim Bajwa and his team for speedy completion of different projects.