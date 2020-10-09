Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehm­ood Khan on Thursday taken strict notice of the incident of rape and murder of a mi­nor girl in Charsadda district and directed the Inspector General of Police and other concerned authorities to immediately arrest the persons involved in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister termed the incident as “extremely tragic, inhu­mane and heartbreak­ing” and said that those involved in this heinous incident would not be able to escape the clutches of the law and should be brought to Justice and given exem­plary punishment.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the be­reaved family, the chief minister assured that the provincial govern­ment fully share their grief and they would be given full justice.