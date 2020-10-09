Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to avoid going to overcrowded places and follow anti-corona SOPs to remain safe from this virus.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM asserted that timely decisions helped in overcoming the pandemic and anti-corona steps of the Pakistan government have also been acknowledged at the global level.

While issuing details about the corona situation in the province, he said the total number of active corona patients is 1521 while 96506 have been recovered. Similarly, two corona patients have died and 124 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

Meanwhile, 10,712 were tested during the last 24 hours and 2,247 have died of corona in the province, he added.

Takes notice of UHE students’ agitation

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the agitation of students of the University of Home Economics and sought a report from the Minister and Secretary of the Higher Education Department.

In a statement, the CM directed that those responsible for inordinate delay in students’ exams be identified.

He said timely holding of exams was the responsibility of the university admin after reopening of the educational institutions. “Holding of exams be ensured without any further delay and the report be submitted to the CM Office after the resolution of students’ problems”, the Chief Minister further directed.

Takes notice of rape-cum-murder of a child

Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of PS Saddar Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan and directed legal action against the arrested culprits.

He also assured the bereaved heirs of the provision of justice. Meanwhile, the offender namely Pervez has confessed to his felony.